Diversified Trust Co Has $847,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

