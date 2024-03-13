Diversified Trust Co Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,888,980,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

