Diversified Trust Co Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $49,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

