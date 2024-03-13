Diversified Trust Co Has $873,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.3 %

TECH stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

