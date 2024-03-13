Diversified Trust Co Has $873,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,274 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

