Diversified Trust Co Has $879,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.