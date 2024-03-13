Diversified Trust Co Has $894,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

