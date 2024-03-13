Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $76,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

BBWI stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

