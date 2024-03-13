Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rapid7 by 47.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.03. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

