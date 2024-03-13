Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

ROST opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.