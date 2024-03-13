Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toast were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

NYSE:TOST opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

