Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 40.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

