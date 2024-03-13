Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Get Our Latest Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Down 5.3 %

ATRC opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.