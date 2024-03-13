Diversified Trust Co Invests $792,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of L opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

