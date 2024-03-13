Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

