Diversified Trust Co Purchases 159 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.67.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

