Diversified Trust Co Purchases 256 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,831. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.