Diversified Trust Co Purchases 297 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $377.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.42 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

