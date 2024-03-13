Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,850 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $72.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

