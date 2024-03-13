Diversified Trust Co Purchases 795 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

