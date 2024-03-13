Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yelp were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

