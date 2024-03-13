Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.35.

ULTA opened at $555.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $563.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

