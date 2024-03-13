Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.