Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,157 shares of company stock worth $4,872,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

