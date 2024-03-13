Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $555.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $563.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

