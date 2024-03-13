Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 101,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

