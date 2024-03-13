Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average of $209.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

