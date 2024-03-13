Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

