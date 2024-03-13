Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,451 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.