Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,029 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,336,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTH

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.