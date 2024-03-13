Diversified Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

