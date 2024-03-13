Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,257 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock worth $874,225 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.