Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,256 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

