Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,326 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

