Diversified Trust Co Takes $673,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

