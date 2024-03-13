Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after purchasing an additional 815,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

