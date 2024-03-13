Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

