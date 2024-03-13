Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $412.45 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.