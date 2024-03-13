Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Purchases 5,226 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart bought 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,776.96.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$5.87 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

