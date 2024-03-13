DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $812,583. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

