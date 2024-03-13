DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock worth $812,583 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 142,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

