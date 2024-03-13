Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 29th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE:PLOW opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $560.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
