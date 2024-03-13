Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.60.

Get Dover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Stock Up 2.5 %

Dover stock opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $175.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dover by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,415,000 after acquiring an additional 183,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.