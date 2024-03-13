Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 7,200 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

DPM opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

