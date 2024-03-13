Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Richard William Scalzo Sells 2,672 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $67,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,273 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $58,757.05.

On Thursday, February 29th, Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

