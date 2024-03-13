Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

