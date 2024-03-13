Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.4 %

KODK opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $414.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.50.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.