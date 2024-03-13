EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 343,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,917,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Specifically, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EchoStar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EchoStar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

