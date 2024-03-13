Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Short Interest Up 84.0% in February

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Up 19.7 %

ADOCW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

