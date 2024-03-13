Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Short Interest Up 84.0% in February

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Edoc Acquisition Stock Up 19.7 %
ADOCW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Edoc Acquisition Company Profile
