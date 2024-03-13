EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EHang Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of EH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. EHang has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EHang by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

